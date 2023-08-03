Skip to main content
Nancy Grace Investigates Long Island Serial Killer For Quick Turnaround Special For ID

Getty

EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Grace is set to make her Investigation Discovery (ID) debut with a quick turnaround special on the Gilgo Beach serial killings.

Grace is to host ID Special Report: The Long Island Serial Killer for the cable network.

The one-hour special, which will air on Sunday August 13, will see the legal analyst and true crime journalist Nancy Grace put together a panel of experts as they examine the case from every angle, shedding light on the victims and insight into suspect Rex Heuermann himself.

They will discuss how the suspect concealed his crimes for so long, dive into what the police knew and when they knew it, and discuss what’s next for the families of those he’s suspected of killing, as well as for those that continue to seek justice.

The special is produced by Dan Abrams’ Law & Crime.

Heuermann was arrested last month and charged in the murders of three of the four Gilgo victims; Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy, and Amber Costello and revealed as the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The killings occurred between 1996 and 2011 on the south shore of Long Island. Most of the known victims were sex workers, who advertised on Craigslist.

The case inspired the 2020 drama Lost Girls from Netflix with Amy Ryan starring.

