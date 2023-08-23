Nancy Frangione Dies: ‘Another World’, ‘All My Children’ Actor Was 70

Nancy Frangione, best known for her role as the scheming villainess Cecile DePoulignac on NBC daytime soap Another World, has died. Frangione passed away August 18 in Barnstable, MA. A cause of death is not known. She was 70.

Born in Barnstable, Frangione first appeared in the role of Tara Martin on ABC’s All My Children, which she portrayed from 1977-1979. She went from there to her best known role as Cecile on Another World, from 1981-1984, winning Soap Opera Digest’s Outstanding Villainess award for her performance. She went on to reprise the role several times over a 10-year period, from 1986 to 1996.

In 1985, she filled in for Andrea Evans as Tina Lord on ABC’s One Life to Live. Her primetime television credits include include her portrayal of Fran Fine’s cousin Marsha on CBS’ The Nanny and guest-starring roles on Highway To Heaven, Matlock and Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. She also appeared in the role of Bonnie in TV movies Sharing Richard in 1988, and as Maggie in In the Line of Duty: A Cop Killing in 1990.

Here’s a clip of the Blaine/Sandy/Cecile Triangle in Another World: