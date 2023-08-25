‘Nancy Drew’ EP Slams CW Execs For Abrupt Cancellation: “They Suck”

Following the Aug. 23 series finale of Nancy Drew, executive producer Larry Teng is making clear how he feels about the show’s cancellation.

Teng took to X/Twitter Thursday night to vent his frustration over what he considers was the inconsiderate way the team was informed about the cancellation, and that they had no opportunity to craft a proper conclusion to the show.

“From what I’ve read, the reaction to the series finale have been mostly positive,” Teng wrote. “Now imagine if you watched that finale without us knowing it would be the last episode of #NancyDrew ever. Because that’s what almost happened.

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Teng notes that star Kennedy McMann was readying to shoot The Good Lawyer, and CBS Studios was hoping for a way that she could do both and reached out to the CW around the time they were prepping Episode 410 about any indication of a future pickup and scheduling. That’s when they learned that there would be no fifth season of Nancy Drew.

“And it was then, he said to us, ‘Oh, we’re not picking you up … the show is too expensive.’ Had our studio not made that call, who knows if we would’ve ever been told. At that point in the season there were only four episodes left to shoot and the writers were already breaking the finale.

“What a f*cking shitty way of telling us we were getting canceled. Thank God the Studio called. Because you all deserved the most proper ending possible. That’s why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end. It was so glib. No consideration for letting Noga and Melinda give you a proper goodbye. No closure. No consideration for the fandom who support and watch this show. I’ve been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck. They have every right to turn a profit…Which means canceling shows. But to have clearly known in advance e and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain f*cking disrespect. I’m glad y’all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that. Long live our #Drewds and the #DrewCrew,” he concluded.

As we reported when the series cancellation was announced, the decision to end Nancy Drew was not unexpected. According to sources, discussions about the drama concluding its run after its then-upcoming fourth season started months earlier. The decision was made before the exit of the CW’s chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz when the network’s acquisition by Nexstar was completed.

Deadline has reached out to The CW for comment on Teng’s remarks.