Mubi Seals Multi-Territory Deal For Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ Ahead Of Venice Premiere

Mubi has snapped up rights across multiple territories for Sofia Coppola’s upcoming feature Priscilla ahead of its world premiere in Competition at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

Under the deal, the global film distributor, production company and streaming service will retain all rights in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Latin America, Benelux and Turkey.

The company is planning to release the drama theatrically in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Latin America, Belgium and Netherlands, starting in 2023, and will announce release dates soon.

The Match Factory is handling sales for the rest of the world excluding North America and Italy, which have been previously announced as pre-sold respectively to A24 and Rome-based Sky Italia subsidiary Vision Distribution.

Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, Priscilla is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me co-authored by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon.

Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown, Bad Times at the El Royale) stars as Priscilla opposite Jacob Elordi(Euphoria, The Kissing Booth) as Elvis Presley, with Succession actress Dagmara Dominczyk also featuring in the cast.

The official synopsis reads: “When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.”

The production released a teaser trailer for the film back in June. showing quick shots of the Presleys’ story, from her school girl years and his Army days through marriage, pregnancy, parenthood and fame.

The film unites Coppola with a number of long-time collaborators including cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, costume designer Stacey Battat, editor Sarah Flack and production designer Tamara Deverell.

The film was produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, Sofia Coppola for American Zoetrope, and Youree Henley.

The film was financed by Fremantle Group.

Coppola is represented by Gersh and Hirsch Wallerstein. Cailee Spaeny is represented by WME and Sugar 23 and Jacob Elordi is represented by Gersh, Nicky Gluyas Management and Goodman Genow Schenkman.

In addition to Priscilla, Mubi will also be present at Venice this year with two co-productions: Michel Franco’s Golden Lion contender Memory, and Turner Ross’ Gasoline Rainbow, which will premiere in the Orizzonti section.

The Match Factory is handling international sales for both films.

The Venice Film Festival runs August 9 to September 9.