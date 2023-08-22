VMAs Sets First Round Of Performers For 2023 Awards: Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin & Stray Kids

UPDATED: Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids are confirmed as the first batch of performers for the 2023 MTV VMAs. The awards show will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 pm on MTV and streaming on Paramount+.

Taylor Swift leads the pack in nominations with eight, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero”. Other multi-nominated artists include SZA with 6 noms, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith with 5 each, and Blackpink, Diddy and Shakira with 4 each.

There also are a record number of first-ever VMAs nominees (35 total) this year, with multiple nominations for first-timers Kim Petras (5), Metro Boomin and Rema (3 each), Ayra Starr, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma, Reneé Rapp and Yung Miami (2 each). Other artists receiving first-time nods include Aespa, boygenius, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, Fletcher, Fifty Fifty, JVKE, Lauren Spencer Smith, Musa Keys, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii, among others.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including “Video of the Year,” at vote.mtv.com through Friday, September 1st; voting for “Best New Artist” will remain active into the show on Tuesday, September 12th. Nominations for social categories including “Group of the Year” and “Song of Summer” will be announced at a later date.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers of the 2023 VMAs. Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella is Music Talent Executive.