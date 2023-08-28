×
MTV VMAs 2023: Shakira To Be Honored With Video Vanguard Award

Shakira is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The “Te Felicito” singer is already a four-time VMAs winner and is nominated this year for four Moon Person trophies including Best Collaboration, Best Latin and Artist of the Year.

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

Previous recipients of the special accolade include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott.

Performers confirmed to appear on the VMAs stage include Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids with additional names to be announced soon.

Taylor Swift leads the nominations list with 8 mentions, closely followed by SZA (6), Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith (5 each), and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira (4 each).

