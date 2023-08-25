MrBeast Management Firm Night Acquires LFM Management, Adding Kai Cenat To Digital Creator Roster

Austin-based talent management company Night, which represents such digital creators as MrBeast and Dream, has announced the acquisition of LFM Management, a New York-based content creator managing firm for global brands.

The move adds prominent creators Kai Cenat, AMP, and others to the Night roster.

“I’m extremely excited to partner with John Nelson and his amazing roster of clients,” said Night CEO and founder Reed Duchscher. “This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to building alongside the biggest stars on the internet. With the addition of LFM, Night continues to represent the very best YouTube creators and Twitch streamers in the world. We look forward to working with John and his roster to continue forging their path to the top of the entertainment industry.”

Kai Cenat, who recently made headlines for orchestrating a PlayStation giveaway that descended into chaos in Manhattan’s Union Square, is the top streamer on Twitch. Named “Streamer of the Year” at the 12th Streamy Awards and the 2023 Streamer Awards, he began posting comedy-based content to YouTube in 2018 before joining Twitch in 2021. In March 2023, he became the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all-time as he surpassed 300 thousand subscribers on the platform.

Creator collective AMP has experienced a meteoric rise since joining YouTube in January 2020. The group–comprised of Cenat and members Agent 00, Chrisnxtdoor, Duke Dennis, and Fanum–has amassed more than 10 million Twitch followers through a variety of content, including vlogs, challenges, and comedy skits.

Other notable creators involved in the acquisition are FGTeeV, Deshae Frost, Tommy G, Daydrian Harding, and Salt Papi.

As part of the deal, LFM founder Nelson will join Night as VP of Talent, where he will continue to represent the company’s newest clients in all categories.

“LFM Management has achieved many incredible milestones and we are immensely proud of what we’ve built,” said Nelson. “Joining forces with Night is an amazing step forward for us, as it enables us to expand Night’s already amazing talent pool with our talented roster, while opening doors to even more opportunities for our creators through Night’s exceptional resources and expertise. I look forward to building out and elevating the future of content creation.”

Night’s digital creators garner more than 5 billion views per month across YouTube, Twitch, and other media platforms.