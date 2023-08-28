×
MrBeast Says He’s “Dying Mentally” Filming Content To Meet Weekly Demand For “Later This Year”

MrBeast
MrBeast Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Jimmy Donaldson, known online as MrBeast, is one of the biggest content creators on social media generating millions of views on YouTube and across other digital platforms.

The digital influencer has 2.1 billion monthly active users across the globe and around 122 million daily users. As the top creator on the Google-owned platform, MrBeast has a demanding schedule as he plans ahead which is seemingly exhausting the star mentally.

“In order to upload weekly videos later this year I’ve been filming every single day (and only have a couple days off filming between now and end of year) and I’m dying mentally,” MrBeast shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “I hope you guys love these videos when they go up, I’m pushing myself to the max to get them done.”

MrBeast recently shared that on average, his videos have “over 100,000,000 views in a week,” with “most [of] the video views come after the first week.”

His hard work pays off and is noticed. MrBeast just won the Creator of the Year award at the 2023 Streamy Awards, where he was nominated alongside Arrack, Ali Earle, Charli D’Amelio, Jay Shetty, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mikayla Nogueira, Ryan Trahan and Zach King.

