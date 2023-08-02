‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ Sets Fall Broadway Return

Monty Python’s Spamalot is heading back to Broadway this fall. The revival, which follows a sold-out run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., begins previews Tuesday, October 31, at the St. James Theatre, with an official opening night of November 16.

“I’m thrilled to see Spamalot back on Broadway,” said Eric Idle, who wrote the show’s book and lyrics and co-wrote the music with John Du Prez, in a statement. “More than ever, it seems we need a good laugh and it’s inspiring to see audiences still embracing this, the most happy of shows I have ever worked on. So put the News Cycle on Rinse Cycle and take a couple of hours to relax with the Lady of the Lake, King Arthur and the Knights Who Say Ni because we’re not dead yet!”

The show will mark the first production from the Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage series to transfer to Broadway since its inception in 2018 under the leadership of Jeffrey Finn, who will be the musical’s producer on Broadway.

Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) will direct and choreograph, as he did with the Kennedy Center production. Casting and additional creative team will be announced later.

The musical was first produced on Broadway in 2005 and was nominated for 14 Tony Awards, winning three – Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Mike Nichols) and Best Featured Actress (Sara Ramirez). Casey Nicholaw choreographed.

In a statement, producer Finn said, “As we near the almost 20th anniversary of the original production, it is a great honor to restore Spamalot‘s place on Broadway for fans who have longed for its return and for new audiences to meet the Knights of the Round Table for the first time.”

Based on the 1975 film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot sets the Arthurian legend – complete with, as the synopsis reminds, everything “from flying cows to killer rabbits,” to such tunes as the movie’s classic “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” as well as “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and “Run Away,” among many others.

Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre was most recently home to the musical New York, New York, which closed early on July 30 following a disappointing four-month run.