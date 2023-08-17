‘Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters’: Apple TV+ Series Based On Legendary’s Monsterverse Gets Title, First Photos

Apple TV+’s upcoming sci-fi drama series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse now has an official title. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is Legendary Television’s new live-action series featuring Godzilla and the Titans. The streamer also unveiled some of the first photos (see above and below) from the 10-episode series.

Co-developed by Chris Black (Severance) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), Monarch: Legacy of Monsters stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directs the first two episodes.

The series is executive produced by Black, Fraction and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, the Monsterverse has accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and continues to expand with the anticipated sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which premieres in 2024.

