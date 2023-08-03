Miss Universe Remains On Roku & Telemundo As Duo Strike Multi-Year Deal

The Miss Universe Organization is sticking with streaming.

The annual beauty competition will continue to air on The Roku Channel, as well as Telemundo after the streaming service and Spanish-language broadcaster struck multi-year broadcast deals.

It comes after the last Roku and Telemundo signed up to air the 71st annual event last year.

The 72nd finale will take place on November 18, 2023 from El Salvador.

It marks the latest awards show or live event to pivot to streaming; the SAG Awards are set to air on Netflix after a year airing on the streamer’s YouTube page and The Academy of Country Music Awards air on Amazon Prime Video. The Golden Globes are still searching for a broadcast partner and could also appear on a streaming service in 2024.

Miss Universe began airing on CBS in 1960. After it was acquired by Donald Trump in 1996, it began airing on NBC in 2003 and remained there until 2014. It aired on Fox between 2015 and 2019, before moving to FYI and Telemundo briefly before airing on Fox in 2021.

The 2023 show will be produced by exec produced Sergio Alfaro and his LA-based production company InventTV, as well as Paula Shugart and Anne Jakrajutatip for Miss Universe.

The Miss Universe Organization is now owned by Thailand’s JKN Global Group.

“It is a pleasure to build on our partnership with the Miss Universe Organization, and we look forward to exclusively bringing the live experience to The Roku Channel once again,” said David Eilenberg, Head of Content, Roku Media. “The success of last year’s broadcast, which also marked The Roku Channel’s first-ever live event, not only demonstrates viewer appetite for live programming, but also the success that live programming can find in a free streaming environment.”

“We’re very excited to be moving forward with The Roku Channel and Telemundo for the next few years,” added Amy Emmerich, MUO CEO. “To me, this is a legacy brand that people should be watching for what we’re going to do next, not what we’ve done in the past. The women we work with, and the fans who make up our core audience, are an exceptionally tuned-in crowd. We appreciate seeing them show up for us every single year – and our broadcast partners have seen that firsthand.”



“As the exclusive broadcast home of Miss Universe in the U.S., we are thrilled to bring the competition back to our audience live from El Salvador, a Latin American country full of beauty and rich in culture,” said Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Content Strategy for Telemundo. “This highly anticipated global event showcases our diverse cultures, while recognizing women who have positively impacted their countries and helped empower others.”