Miley Cyrus Says Touring Isn’t “Healthy” For Her: “It Erases My Humanity & My Connection”

Miley Cyrus is opening up about why she doesn’t enjoy touring. The “Wrecking Ball” singer explained why going on tour is not the most healthy of things for her.

In the Used To Be Young series of videos posted on Cyrus’ TikTok account, the former Hannah Montana star explains that traveling as a cheerleader helped her with touring.

“That’s what people don’t really understand about touring — is the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life,” Cyrus explained. “If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There’s a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour. And once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off. I think when you’re training your ego, every single night to be active — that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

She continued, “Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity [and] my connection I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

This is not the first time that Cyrus has spoken out against touring. Earlier this year the singer cleared up that she didn’t have a desire to tour again and it wasn’t because she wasn’t connected with her fans.

“It’s been a minute,” Cyrus told British Vogue about touring. “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t.’”

“Not only can’t,” she continued, “because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

Cyrus said that performing is “not natural,” adding, “It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

Watch Cyrus talking about touring in the video posted below.