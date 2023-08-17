Miley Cyrus To Release New Song “Used To Be Young” With ABC Special

Miley Cyrus will release her new song and video, “Used To Be Young” on August 25, one day after the premiere of ABC special Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions).

The special in which Cyrus shares stories and insights from the many chapters of her life, is a remagined version which originally aired on Disney+. It features a new interview as well as music from her latest release Endless Summer Vacation, including her hit single “Flowers,” along with one of her classic hits. The special will air Thursday, August 24 at 10 pm on ABC, and will stream next day on Hulu.

“Used To Be Young” is Cyrus’ first release since her acclaimed album Endless Summer Vacation which features her hit single “Flowers” and 12 additional tracks. “Flowers” spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was No. 1 on U.S. Pop Radio for 10 weeks. “Flowers” has streamed 4 billion times and was the fastest song in history to hit 500 million streams on Spotify. It’s officially the longest-running UK No. 1 single by a female solo artist.

“In celebration of my new single release Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) continues,” Cyrus captioned in a video post that features clips from her ABC interview. “This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of U2BY. This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME. Always, Miley.”

Cyrus teased the release of her single in cryptic posters plastered across several cities that included some of her well-known lyrics from her previous work.

“I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young,” she captioned a post on social media with a video of some of the posters.