Michelle Rodriguez Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rodriguez has inked with WME.

Rodriguez blasted onto the scene in 2000’s Girlfight at the Sundance Film Festival, playing a troubled boxer, a role that won her the Independent Spirit Award and Gotham Award for Best Debut Performance. Girlfight also won the Dramatic Grand Jury Prize at Sundance and the Directing Award for Karyn Kusama.

The San Antonio native continued on to several blockbusters, notably the Fast & Franchise franchise as Letty. Rodriguez starred in seven of the series’ 10 pics, her portion of the street-racing canon minting $5.5 billion worldwide. She recently starred in Fast X which grossed $705 million worldwide.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez starred opposite Chris Pine in Paramount/Hasbro’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which fired off its world premiere at SXSW. The pic grossed more than $208M worldwide. Rodriguez also starred as Trudy Chachon in the original Oscar-winning Avatar, which grossed $2.9 billion.

Additional film credits include Steve McQueen’s Widows and director Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel, Machete and Machete Kills.

On the television side, Rodriguez is known for playing Ana Lucia Cortez on ABC’s Lost.

An avid video game fan, Rodriguez has also lent her voice to various popular games including Call of Duty: Black Ops II, True Crime: Streets of LA, Driver 3 and Halo 2.

She continues to be represented by David Markman and Narrative. Rodriguez was previously represented by CAA.