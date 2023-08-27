Messi Lights Up Broadway, Scores Goal In Game Simulcast On Times Square Screens

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi sure knows how to make a Broadway entrance.

In a game livestreamed in New York’s Times Square, the heart of the theater district, Messi entered Saturday night’s MLS game against The New York Red Bulls in the 60th minute.

But 29 minutes later, he scored a goal, his first in the MLS, helping his Inter Miami team to a 2-0 victory.

The game was simulcast from the play at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. It was the MLS debut for Messi and one of the league’s most eagerly-anticipated matches, owing to the superstar’s presence. It was unclear if he would be rested for this game, but common-sense marketing prevailed, even though it took a while for Messi to appear.

Messi signed with Inter Miami earlier this year and has turned a quiet soccer backwater into a must-see event, attracting celebrity turnouts and huge crowds. So far, he’s delivered on his promise, scoring the game-winning goal in his first game.