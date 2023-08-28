CAA’s Melissa Orton-Cortez Joins Adventure Media As Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Senior television literary agent Melissa Orton-Cortez, most recently from CAA, has joined Adventure Media as a manager and partner alongside founding partners Chris von Goetz, James Robins Early and Aaliyah Williams.

This marks a reunion for Orton-Cortez and fellow former lit agents-turned-managers von Goetz and Robins Early who worked together for a decade at ICM Partners prior to the agency’s acquisition by CAA last year when von Goetz and Robins Early left and teamed with Williams to launch Adventure.

Meanwhile, Orton-Cortez transitioned to CAA where she had been for the past year. She was the highest profile departure in the recent round of layoffs at the agency, and a number of companies pursued her over the last couple of weeks. She opted to go with Adventure.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Adventure with my dear friends and colleagues,” Orton-Cortez said. “For the last year, I’ve been impressed with the passion and commitment for their clients and projects. I look forward to continuing to advocate for talented artist in this new endeavor with this great new team.”

Orton-Cortez, who started her career as a TV lit agent at APA before joining ICM in 2013 and then CAA in 2022, has been based in both New York and Los Angeles over the years and has worked with such clients as Tracy Oliver (Harlem), Suzanne Heathcote (The Crowded Room), Bridget Carpenter (King Shaka), Melissa Carter (The Cleaning Lady), Michael Jelenic & Aaron Horvath (Super Mario Brothers), Vera Santamaria (How to Die Alone), Nate Sherman & Nick Vokey (Fired on Mars), and Kevin Hynes (Fatal Attraction).

“Melissa holds a special place as our colleague, representative, and friend. We are so fortunate to be reunited with Mel and look forward to our collective future together,” Robins Early said.

Added von Goetz and Williams, “Melissa’s stellar reputation and taste precedes her. We are thrilled to welcome her as our Partner.”

Since its launch last year, management and production company Adventure Media has added Matt Klasco (formerly of Klasco Entertainment) as a manager, and have signed new clients, including Emmy-winning executive producer Makiah Green, Nicky Hirsch (Barry), Richard J. Lewis (Westworld, Dune), Tom Kauffman (Loki, Rick & Morty, Grimsburg), Ariel Vromen (The Iceman, Angel, upcoming 1992), and Sharat Raju (The Walking Dead, Bosch). Adventure clients have recently been nominated for Emmys and over the past year won Emmys, Golden Globes and WGA Awards for their work on Abbott Elementary, Harley Quinn, and Better Call Saul.