‘Project Greenlight’ Winner Meko Winbush Signs With Magnolia Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Meko Winbush, the Season 1 winner of Project Greenlight: A New Generation, has signed with Magnolia Entertainment for management.

A Max revival of HBO’s 2000s reality series that had up-and-coming filmmakers compete for the chance to helm their first feature, A New Generation specifically focused at launch on diverse, female filmmakers, having been shepherded by Miramax and Issa Rae’s production company Hoorae, with Kumail Nanjiani and Gina Prince-Bythewood joining Rae as mentors.

Winbush’s victory on the series led to her directing Gray Matter, a supernatural thriller scripted by Phil Gelatt (Love, Death & Robots), which debuted on Max in July. Pic centers on Aurora (Mia Isaac), who all her life has been told that she and her mother possess dangerous superhuman abilities. Shen then discovers, one fateful and fatal night, whether her mother has been speaking the truth.

An award-winning trailer editor and short film director, Winbush was selected for Project Greenlight from a pool of thousands of applicants. She’s previously worked on the IMAX trailer for the Clint Eastwood drama Sully, the award-winning trailer for Netflix’s Western The Harder They Fall, and materials for M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ thriller Servant, though her best known work is the award-winning teaser trailer “Hide and Clap” for James Wan’s The Conjuring.

Winbush is currently developing a feature adaptation of her Austin Film Festival-premiering horror short In the Darkness, which she will direct. She continues to be represented by R&CPMK and Weiss & Di Giovanni.