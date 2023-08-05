Mega Millions Record Jackpot On The Line, As Friday Drawing Has No Winner

Who want to be a billionaire? The Mega Millions lottery drawing failed to produce a winning ticket on Friday, raising the stakes to around $1.55 billion and climbing for Tuesday’s drawing. There have been no Mega Millions jackpot winner since April, inflating its grand prize.

If you win, you have a $757.2 million cash option after taxes.

Five other Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year, including $1.348 billionin January, which was the second-largest prize in the lottery’s history.

Tuesday night’s drawing (Aug. 8) takes place at 11 p.m. ET.

The winning numbers from the most recent drawing on Friday, Aug. 4 were 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56. The Mega Ball was 20 and the Megaplier was 2X.

That produced there were Match 5 $1 million winners in Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. There was also and a Match 5 + Megaplier winner in Tennessee and Michigan.

Tickets to Mega Millions cost $2 per play. There are nine total ways to win a prize, from the jackpot to $2.