Mayim Bialik Advocates For Routine Colonoscopies, But Admits, “It’s Not Terribly Fun Getting Older”

Jeopardy! cohost Mayim Bialik is taking the bold step of speaking about the importance of colonoscopies, adding in a video that depicts her while she’s in the prep room for her own treatment.

“It’s not terribly fun getting older. Especially when you have to get a routine colonoscopy and really wish you didn’t have to,” the 47-year-old captioned the Instagram post. “Let’s remove the stigma of routine things that we really should not have problems as a society talking about—ignoring things doesn’t make them go away!”

The examination of the colon requires insertion of a small camera in the rectum. The procedure helps detect pre-cancerous polyps and monitors the sensitive area’s general health.

Bialik said her experience “wasn’t bad at all.” She added, “Please don’t put off taking care of your body. It’s connected with your mind and your mental and emotional well-being. Be proactive.”

In a follow-up video, Bialik was in her regular clothes to update followers. “Okay, I am home. I have survived the colonoscopy,” admitting that “the prep can be daunting.” She pledged to share her tips for smooth prep “another time.”

“This is one of those things a lot of people put off,” she reiterated. “And I highly recommend you do not put it off if you are of the age they recommend a colonoscopy … preventative care in this arena is very important.”

“It’s not as scary as you anticipate,” she said. “I survived and you can, too.”