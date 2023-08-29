Masterpiece On PBS Reveals Premiere Dates For ‘All Creatures Great And Small,’ ‘Miss Scarlet And The Duke’

Masterpiece on PBS has announced the premiere dates and released first look images for the upcoming seasons of Miss Scarlet and the Duke and All Creatures Great and Small.

On January 7, 2024, the two British dramas will return for their fourth seasons. Miss Scarlet and The Duke will kick off the night at 8 p.m. and will be immediately followed by All Creatures Great and Small at 9.

In the new season of Miss Scarlet and The Duke, Eliza (Kate Phillips) has taken over the business of Nash & Sons (not that he has any sons) and things are not going entirely smoothly, although help comes from some familiar sources. Outside of work, her relationship with William (the Duke, played by Stuart Martin) builds towards a looming decision that will shape both their lives

The fourth season of All Creatures Great and Small will pick up in springtime of 1940 with change on the horizon for everyone in Skeldale House. James and Helen wonder when the right time might be to start a family, not knowing whether or not James will be called up to serve in the RAF. Tristan’s absence is felt by all, but no one more than Siegfried who attempts to hold the growing household, and himself, together as he braves this new world. Mrs Hall and Helen’s friendship blossoms as they look to the future and new trainee veterinary student Richard Carmody arrives, causing complications in the house

Miss Scarlet and The Duke is an Element 8 Entertainment production co-produced with Masterpiece in association with 87 Films, Other Mans Shoes and Work in Progress

All Creatures Great and Small is a Playground production for Channel 5 and Masterpiece in association with All3Media International.

Rachel Shenton and Nicholas Ralph in All Creatures Great And Small (Masterpiece)

Stuart Martin in Miss Scarlet and The Duke (Masterpiece)

Anna Madeley and Nicholas Ralph in All Creatures Great And Small (Masterpiece)