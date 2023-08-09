‘MasterChef’ Renewed For Season 14 At Fox

Fox is cooking up more MasterChef.

The long-running series has been renewed for Season 14. It comes ahead of the show’s 250th episode.

Gordon Ramsay will return as host alongside chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich for the show, which is based on the BBC format.

The series’ 13th season is known as MasterChef: United Tastes of America and sees the trip judge a cook off from home cooks from four parts of the U.S. Judges have included Daphne Oz, Graham Elliot, Susan Feniger, Tiffany Derry, Andre Rush and Kelsey Murphy.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Jennifer Fazey, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.