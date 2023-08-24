6 Injured, 4 Dead In Mass Shooting At Famous Orange County Biker Bar

Four people died and at least six others were injured tonight in a shooting at a famed biker bar in Orange County.

The shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in the 19100 block of Santiago Canyon Road, but Orange County sheriff’s officials had little initial information, posting only on social media that there where “believed to be multiple victims from gunshot.”

Officials later verified four people were dead at the scene and six were transported to the hospital. Five of them suffered gunshot wounds.

#OCSDPIO Update- Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023

Video from the scene clearly showed at least two bodies covered with sheets outside the bar. Citing an unnamed law enforcement source, KCAL9 and the Los Angeles Times reported that five people had died — including the gunman — and six others were wounded and taken to hospitals.

According to the station, the alleged gunman was a retired Southern California law enforcement officer who opened fire as a result of a domestic disturbance with his wife at the bar, and the wife was one of the dead victims. The suspect was also believed to be among the dead, having been shot by a sheriff’s deputy, the station reported.

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately confirm that report.

Sheriff’s deputies and multiple paramedics swarmed to the scene, and all streets in the vicinity were shut down.

Cook’s Corner is a well known bar and biker hangout. The building is believed to date back to the late 1800s, although it did not begin operating as a restaurant until the 1920s. The restaurant bills itself as “one of the most famous biker bars in Southern California.”

City News Service contributed to this report.