Mark Zuckerberg Takes Jabs At Elon Musk, Says He’s “Ready Today” To Fight As X Owner Shares Prediction Of Who Will Win

Mark Zuckerberg is firing back at Elon Musk and throwing some jabs at the X, formerly known as , owner after he announced their fight would be live-streamed on the aforementioned platform.

“Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” the CEO replied to Musk on Threads.

Earlier in the day, Musk shared that his bout with Zuckerberg would raise money with all proceeds going to charity for veterans. The Tesla owner shared with his followers that he has been “lifting weights throughout the day preparing for the fight.”

“Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work,” Musk added.

“Aiming to get to 50-pound free weights this week. I build muscle fast. Physical endurance is my weak spot, so I’m aiming to make this quick,” Musk noted.

As far as when the encounter between both Zuckerberg and Musk would take place? That’s something that has not been decided yet. The Facebook founder said he was ready to have the bout but Musk has not agreed on a date with Musk, who has not confirmed.

“I’m read today,” Zuckerberg said on Threads. “I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath.”

He continued, “I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.”

Musk has shown himself training for the fight. In recent days he went live on X as he tested the live feature and showcased himself lifting a dumbbell.

“Product testing & working out kills two birds with one stone! I swing one of the 45 lb weights for a kettle bell workout,” he posted.

Musk also offered a production on who would win the fight posting, “If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he may win on endurance. I am much bigger and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions.”

