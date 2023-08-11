Mark Zuckerberg-Elon Musk Cage Fight Update: Speculation Grows That Tech Tycoons Could Slug It Out In Rome’s Ancient Colosseum

The bizarre cage match challenge between tech tycoons Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg just got a little stranger.

In the last 24 hours, UFC President Dana White and Musk have both confirmed separately that they have talked with the Italian Ministry of Culture to hold the match in Italy.

The upcoming fight dates back to surprise exchange between the X (formerly Twitter) owner Musk and Meta founder Zuckerberg back in June.

Talking on the latest episode of boxing legend Mike Tyson’s podcast Hotboxin’, White reconfirmed that he had met with officials at the Ministry of Culture to discuss holding the fight in Rome’s Colosseum.

“We were talking about the Colosseum, and I actually did have a meeting with the Ministry of Culture’s team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum, if it would happen,” he said on the subject of the Musk-Zuckerberg fight.

Tyson jokingly asked whether steroids would be allowed.

“No steroids, no steroids allowed… Zuckerberg takes this sh*t very seriously. He’s a huge UFC fan. He trains. He’s an MMA fan, I should say,” replied White.

“Elon grew up doing judo, he’s a legit judo guy,” he added.

White said it would be one of the most high-profile fights in history.

“Think about how big that fight is. Two of the richest, most powerful guys in the f*cking world are going to fight on the biggest stage… who doesn’t want to see that fight? That is the kind of fight, your grandmother would watch that fight.”

A few hours later, Musk challenged White’s revelations in a post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

He said the fight was being managed by his and Zuckerberg’s foundations, and not the UFC.

He also said he had held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Italy’s Ministry of Culture and that they had agreed to an epic location, but he did not confirm it was the Colosseum.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).



Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.



I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

The request has not been confirmed by either Meloni or the Minister of Culture.

In the backdrop, White and Musk’s comments come amid fierce debate in Rome over the use of its ancient sites for big entertainment events, after a Travis Scott concert at Rome’s Circus Maximus this week caused the ground to vibrate so much that it sparked fears of an earthquake.

Alfonsina Russo, director of the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum, said it was time to stop big events saying of Circo Massimo: “It’s a monument, not a stadium, or a concert hall. These mega-concerts put it at risk.”