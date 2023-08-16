Mark Ruffalo, Lili Reinhart & Cooper Raiff To Star In Raiff’s Indie TV Series ‘Hal & Harper’, Two More Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Lili Reinhart, Cooper Raiff and Mark Ruffalo are set to headline Hal & Harper, an independent television series from Cha Cha Real Smooth filmmaker and star Raiff, Deadline has learned.

According to sources, Addison Timlin (Blackout) and Havana Rose Liu (No Exit) also have been cast in the show, written and directed by Raiff, which landed a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement a couple of weeks ago, before the guild on Monday modified its interim agreement policy to exclude WGA-covered projects shot in the U.S. Reps for everyone involved declined comment.

On SAG-AFTRA’s official list of films and TV series granted interim agreements, Hal & Harper is listed as being produced by Bad Bangs LLC.

There are no official details about the series, which is said to be a comedic family drama. Raiff has spoken about Hal & Harper, which has been a passion project he has been working on for years. During a 2020 interview tied to his breakout first feature, Shithouse, which premiered at Sundance, he said that Hal & Harper follows two siblings and a single dad who is making them grow up too fast — so fast that the 7- and 9-year-old would be played by adult actors.

Reinhart and Raiff are believed to be playing the siblings, Harper and Hal, respectively. Ruffalo is playing the dad, I hear. Timlin is said to be playing Audrey, Liu – Abby. Raiff is producing alongside producing partner Clementine Quittner through Small Ideas, the company they launched last year.

Raiff’s second feature, Cha Cha Real Smooth, premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival where it won the Audience Award for the Dramatic Competition and landed a $15 distribution deal with Apple TV+.

Ruffalo is a three-time Oscar and three-time Emmy nominee who has won two Emmys, most recently in the 2020 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category for HBO’s I Know This Much Is True. He recently reprised his MCU role as Hulk in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Reinhart recently wrapped a six-season starring turn as Betty Cooper on the CW’s Riverdale.