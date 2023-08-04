‘Breaking Bad’ & ‘Better Call Saul’ Alums Including Bryan Cranston, Bob Odenkirk Mourn Mark Margolis: “A Strong, Beautiful Soul” & “Class Act”

The bell-ringing, hateful-faced Don Hector Salamanca had no shortage of enemies in Breaking Bad and its prequel Better Call Saul, but cast members and creatives from both series are remembering actor Mark Margolis fondly today. The stage and veteran died Thursday at 83, and tributes are all over social media from the likes of Bryan Cranston, Bob Odenkirk, Peter Gould, Michael Mando and others.

“I am very saddened today to learn of a friend’s passing,” multiple Emmy-winning Breaking Bad star Cranston wrote on Instagram. “Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being. Fun and engaging off the set (and in the case of Breaking Bad and Your Honor), intimidating and frightening on set. His quiet nature belied his mischievous nature and curious mind…and he loved sharing a good joke. I miss him already. Rest now, Mark and thank you for your friendship and your exceptional body of work.

Saul lead Bob Odenkirk nailed it with the first line of his tribute on Twitter: “A powerful screen presence! Mark made me laugh in the van on the way to set with his jokes and comments and I only hope I have half his energy and focus when ‘Action’ was shouted. Thank you, Mark, and condolences to your family.

We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who – with his eyes, a bell, and very few words – turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/gVt8IzxgPw — Breaking Bad (@BreakingBad) August 4, 2023

Michael Mando, whose Better Call Saul character had the most profound physical and emotional impact on Don Hector, wrote on Instagram: “It is with such a heavy heart that I process your passing my friend… Mark, getting to know you over the seasons and years has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. You’ve deepened my understanding of this art form – your no BS attitude has deepened my understanding of life and what matters. The very last thing you told me, before I exited the honey wagon in S6 was, “I really didn’t want to like your character… but I do.” I can’t tell you how much that meant to me… You’re a legend and a strong, beautiful soul. I’m in tears and have no words but LOVE.”

Michael Mando and Mark Margolis in ‘Better Call Saul’ AMC/Everett Collection

Peter Gould, co-creator and co-showrunner of Saul who also was a writer, director and producer on Breaking Bad, posted on Twitter: “Absolutely devastated to hear that we’ve lost Mark Margolis. Mark was brilliant, funny, a raconteur with a million stories. I miss him already.”

Sharon Bialy, the casting director on both AMC series who also cast Margolis in other projects, wrote: “RIP to a true professional and gem of a man. He was superb in @BetterCallSaul @BreakingBad and in everything I cast him in. He was a sweetheart and a great actor. I will miss him.”

Luis Moncada, who appeared in both shows as Marco Salamanca, one of Don Hector’s menacing twin nephews, wrote in a Twitter post that included photos and, tellingly, a bell emoji: “R I P My Friend. He was a class act, old school guy, No BS attitude, & very funny. We spent a lot of time with him. He would tells us stories about his [early] days in NY. Great times. I’ll always remember our conversations my friend. Rest in Peace, Mark. You will be missed.”

From left: Luis Moncada, Mark Margolis and Daniel Moncada in ‘Better Call Saul’

Wrote Dean Norris, who played the FBI agent brother-in-law of Cranston’s Walter White in Breaking Bad: “So sad to hear Mark Margolis has died. A phenomenal actor. A funny guy. RIP. My thoughts are with his family.”

Max Arciniega, who played Krazy-8 on BB and Saul, posted on Twitter: “It was an honor to have shared the screen with this powerhouse, and an honor to listen to the stories he shared about his family and his career. Rest easy, Don Hector.“



