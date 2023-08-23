Veteran Manager-Producer Maritza Cabrera Launches Limitless Management

EXCLUSIVE: Talent and Literary Manager/Producer Maritza Cabrera— formerly of Zero Gravity Management—is launching a new company, Limitless Management, with her existing clients, Cassandra Blair (Jury Duty), Julia Harnett (Schmigadoon!) and Raphael Corkhill (Rebel Moon, Mrs. Davis).

Other clients following Cabrera to Limitless include Sarah Alami (Guardians of the Galaxy), Kyle Coffman (West Side Story), Kathryn Boyd Brolin (Reptile), Sarah Cortez (Last Dollar), Christine Lin (Surfside Girls) and actress/viral sensation Cassidy Davis. Writers include Kate Bailey, Christene Seda, Timmy Tamisiea, and Lamont Ferrell.

The company will also represent several multi-hyphenate artists including Juan Francisco Villa (Blue Bloods, To Leslie); Emmy nominee LaNisa Renee Frederick (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Snake Oil); Minita Gandhi (Chicago P.D., Chicago Med); Paloma Nozicka (Enough to Let the Light In) and Will Allan (Campaigns, Inc.) who were both recently nominated for The Jeff Awards for their new works.

“Eleven years ago, I moved to Hollywood from Chicago as a multi-hyphenate artist with a foundation in Theater and Improv,” Cabrera told Deadline. “I pivoted into management over 8 years ago and combined those skills along with a passion to develop and support other multi-hyphenate artists and those with a stage background.”

She continued, “As a Latina, it has also always been important to me to champion women and diversity in our industry as well as my roster. I am incredibly grateful for the support from my clients, casting, agents, and other industry colleagues as well as my family and friends. Azucar!”

Cabrera’s first feature film as a producer, Clocked, starring her clients Danell Leyva and Brandon Hudson, is currently on the festival circuit and seeking distribution. She is also in pre-production for the next feature she is producing, A Woman Abroad, written by Amy Kersten.

