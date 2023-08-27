Margot Robbie Auditioned For ‘AHS: Asylum,’ According To Casting Director: “She Was Out Of Our Realm Of Possibility Of Hiring”

Margot Robbie could’ve starred in American Horror Story: Asylum as she auditioned for a role in the horror anthology series.

Casting director Eric Dawson opened up about seeing Robbie in action during a test for the second season of the FX series back in 2012.

“Margot has a lot of ‘it’ factors. That’s the tough thing for casting directors who aren’t in the room [anymore] with actors,” Dawson said in an interview with In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast.

Dawson continued, “Margot is probably one of my favorite auditions of all time, and it was right before she broke out. She was such a star. It was crazy, her star appeal when she walked in the room.”

AHS: Asylum aired for 13 episodes in 2012 and although Robbie didn’t get the part in the series, she would go on to star in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

“Even though she didn’t get that role, that was one of those things as a casting director where you go: This is a star, what do we do with her? Immediately, though, she was out of our realm of possibility of hiring. But that’s really the fun part of casting, is seeing the people whose careers are just rising,” Dawson added.

AHS: Asylum took place in 1964 and followed the stories of the staff and inmates who occupy the fictional mental institution Briarcliff Manor intercutting events from the past and present. The Ryan Murphy series starred Zachary Quinto, Joseph Fiennes, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Lizzie Brocheré, James Cromwell and Jessica Lange.