Margaret Qualley Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Two time Emmy-nominated actor Margaret Qualley has signed with CAA for representation.

Qualley, who was previously at UTA, received major awards recognition for her performance in the title role of Netflix’s well reviewed and very popular limited series Maid with Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics’ Choice Award nominations. She previously earned Emmy and Critics’ Choice nominations for the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon.

This fall, Qualley will appear opposite Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Upcoming films also include Yorgos Lanthimos’ And, with Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone; Ethan Coen’s film Drive-Away Dolls; and Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, in which she stars opposite Demi Moore.

Qualley most recently starred opposite Christopher Abbott in Zachary Wigon’s feature Sanctuary, which premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in May. Her recent film and TV credits also include Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Novitiate, The Leftovers and Stars at Noon, written and directed by Claire Denis, which premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival where it won the Grand Prix.

She continues to be repped by Harris Hartman at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and Relevant.