Marc Maron Calls Men Trying To Cancel ‘Barbie’ “Insecure Babies” & Says Greta Gerwig Film Is A “Masterpiece”

Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron is taking shots at conservative men who are having an issue with Barbie for being “woke.”

Maron shared a review of the Greta Gerwig film and said critics of the Margot Robbie-starring movie are “a bunch of f***ing insecure babies.”

“I saw Barbie and I thought it was a f***ing masterpiece. And like, I don’t throw that word around lightly, but, Jesus Christ,” Maron said in a TikTok video.

Maron said he didn’t know what to expect of the film and was not particularly excited about seeing it either.

“It’s like it does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad-based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum. I think primarily of women. And then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that’s funny, informative, and well-executed in a context that is completely engaging is f***ing monumental,” he continued.

Maron said he had never seen anything like Barbie before in that it “thoroughly explains feminist ideas in a way that’s funny.”

“And the comedy about men is inspired and the fact that certain men took offense to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative as right-wing *** is so embarrassing for them,” he added.

“I mean, so embarrassing for them. Any dude that can’t take those hits in that movie, they’ve really got to look in their pants and decide what they’re made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of f***ing insecure babies.”

Conservative personalities called for a boycott of Barbie and tried to make a viral trend happen by setting dolls on fire. Barbie has continued to dominate the global box office with $781M globally through its second weekend.

Watch Maron’s Barbie review on the TikTok video below.