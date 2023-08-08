Make-Up Artists & Hairstylists Guild Awards 2023-24 Timeline Set

Strikes or no strikes, the 2023-24 awards season preparations continue. The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild today revealed the key dates for its 11th annual MUAHS Awards, which are set to be handed out Saturday, February 11, at the Beverly Hilton.

Nominations for the awards — which honor outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater — will be revealed January 10.

Back in February, top winners at the 10th annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards included The Whale, Elvis, Batman and Pam & Tommy. A24’s The Whale went on to win the Academy Award for Makeup and Hairstyling, highlighted by the remarkable transformation of eventual Best Actor Oscar winner Brendan Fraser into a 600-lb. man.

Since the modern MUAHS Awards began in 2014, one of its marquee film winners has gone on the claim the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar every year, except in 2022. The Academy Award that year went to The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which was up for three of the guild’s awards but went home empty-handed.

Chartered in 1937, the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) includes more than 2,100 industry pros worldwide.

Here are the key dates for the 2023-24 MUAHS Awards:

October 30: Submissions Open for TV & Feature Film Monday

November 30 (5 p.m. PT): Submissions Close for Entries

December 15: Nominations Voting Begins

January 5 (5 p.m. PT) Nominations Voting Closes

January 10: Nominations Announced

January 22: Final Online Voting Begins

February 4 (5 p.m. PT): Final Online Voting Closes

February 18: MUAHS Awards Gala