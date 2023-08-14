Magoo Dies: Rapper Who Teamed With Timbaland & Worked With Missy Elliott Was 50

Melvin “Magoo” Barcliff, one half of the rap duo Timbaland & Magoo who had a hit “Up Jumps Da Boogie” from their platinum 1997 debut album Welcome to Our World, has died at 50. Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley and others confirmed the news on social media but did not give details.

Timbaland & Magoo met as teenagers in Norfolk, VA and broke out with “Up Jumps Da Boogie,” which featured Missy Elliott and Aaliyah and reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. It made the Top 5 of the R&B chart as the album rose to No. 33. Another single from the disc, “Clock Strikes,” reached the pop Top 40 and No. 24 on the R&B tally.

The duo’s follow-up album, 2001’s Indecent Proposal, peaked at No. 29 and sold more than 350,000 copies but failed to spawn a chart single. That came after their track “We At It Again” was featured on the Romeo Must Die soundtrack in 2000.

A third Timbaland & Magoo album, Under Construction Part II, reached No. 50 and included the minor radio hit “Cop That Shit,” which also featured Elliott.

Before teaming with Timbaland, Magoo was a featured performer on tracks by Jodeci, Ginuwine and Elliott, rapping on the latter’s 1997 dance hit “Beep Me 911.” He would collaborate with Elliott again for 2013’s “Warped.”

Born on July 12, 1973, in Norfolk, Magoo also worked on Timbaland’s solo material before and after their teaming. The duo’s three albums were reissued on vinyl, cassette and CD in 2021.