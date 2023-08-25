MagellanTV: Docs Streamer Sets Original Feature ‘Wild Arabia’ From Former ‘Shark Week’ Presenter Nigel Marven

EXCLUSIVE: Documentary streaming service Magellan has greenlit a new original feature titled Wild Arabia from Shark Week host Nigel Marven.

Wild Arabia is currently in production and will debut in 2024. The new feature marks the streamer’s second collaboration with Marven, following the 2023 release Wild El Salvador: In the Shadow of the Volcanoes.

In addition to today’s Marven announcement, Magellan has set its second annual Wild Week, which will run August 26 through September 4 on the streamer. For the weeklong event, Magellan has curated a playlist of nature documentary features and series, two of which – World of the Wild and World’s Wildest City: Anchorage – it will offer to all for free, including non-subscribers, for the entirety of the week. Also on the playlist are four documentaries from Marven. In addition to Wild El Salvador, this includes Marven’s previous docuseries Whale Adventures, Ten Deadliest Snakes, and Cruise Ship Adventures.

The streamer has also set plans to expand its FAST channel, Wild Nature Now, with a launch in Europe in the coming weeks. The channel initially debuted in April and is currently available on Sling Freestream, FuboTV, and TCL in the U.S. It is the fifth FAST channel from MagellanTV, joining sister channels True Crime Now, Space Science Now, History and Warfare Now, and MagellanTV Now.

“We’ve always been committed to Nature content, and it’s been gratifying to see the genre’s popularity skyrocket on our platform in recent years,” said MagellanTV Managing Director Greg Diefenbach.

“In addition to the increased appetite on MagellanTV, the wildlife category has also performed remarkably well in the FAST landscape – Wild Nature Now is our answer to that. We’re ecstatic to continue our collaboration with Nigel on this latest feature and to share more nature programming with our members, as well as with new viewers across the globe.”