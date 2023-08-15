You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Madonna Reschedules Postponed North American Tour Dates – Update

Madonna tour rescheduled dates
Madonna onstage in 2022 Getty Images)

UPDATED, 10:29 AM: Madonna’s Celebration Tour is ready to get back into the groove.

After postponing her summer and fall tour amid a health scare, the Grammy-winning megaplatinum singer said today that the rescheduled dates on the jaunt’s North American leg will begin December 13 with three shows in Brooklyn — the first two of which remain on their scheduled dates with the third moved from August 27 at Madison Square Garden — followed by two in Washington, D.C.

There also are multiple concerts in Boston and Toronto and dozens of others including five nights at the Kia Forum near Los Angeles in early March, four of which had been set for Crypto.com Arena downtown.

After a four-night stand in Mexico City, she returns for U.S. dates in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco and Las Vegas before wrapping with two shows on April 14 and 15 in Austin. The European leg starts October 14 at the O2 in London and will culminate on December 6 with another show at the same venue.

Tickets purchased for the original shows will be honored for the reskedded ones, except in Los Angeles and New York, where new venues at being used.

Here is the tour’s revised schedule, along with the postponed dates:

New dateCityVenueRescheduled From
12/13/2023BrooklynBarclays CenterOriginal date
12/14/2023BrooklynBarclays CenterOriginal date
12/16/2023BrooklynBarclays CenterMSG, 8/27/2023
12/18/2023WashingtonCapital One ArenaOriginal date
12/19/2023WashingtonCapital One Arena9/2/2023
1/8/2024BostonTD Garden8/30/2023
1/9/2024BostonTD Garden8/31/2023
1/11/2024TorontoScotiabank Arena8/13/2023
1/12/2024TorontoScotiabank Arena8/14/2023
1/15/2024DetroitLittle Caesars Arena8/5/2023
1/18/2024MontrealBell Centre8/19/2023
1/20/2024MontrealBell Centre8/20/2023
1/22/2024New YorkMadison Square Garden Arena8/23/2023
1/23/2024New YorkMadison Square Garden Arena8/24/2023
1/25/2024PhiladelphiaWells Fargo Center12/20/2023
1/29/2024New YorkMadison Square Garden Arena8/26/2023
2/1/2024ChicagoUnited Center8/9/2023
2/2/2024ChicagoUnited Center8/10/2023
2/5/2024PittsburghPPG Paints Arena8/7/2023
2/8/2024ClevelandRocket Mortgage FieldHouse8/2/2023
2/13/2024Saint PaulXcel Energy Center7/30/2023
2/17/2024SeattleClimate Pledge Arena7/18/2023
2/18/2024SeattleClimate Pledge Arena7/19/2023
2/21/2024VancouverRogers Arena7/15/2023
2/24/2024SacramentoGolden 1 Center1/13/2024
2/27/2024San FranciscoChase Center10/4/2023
2/28/2024San FranciscoChase Center10/5/2023
3/1/2024Las VegasT-Mobile Arena10/7/2023
3/2/2024Las VegasT-Mobile Arena10/8/2024
3/4/2024Los AngelesKia ForumCrypto.com, 9/27/23
3/5/2024Los AngelesKia ForumCrypto.com, 9/28/23
3/7/2024Los AngelesKia ForumCrypto.com, 9/30/23
3/9/2024Los AngelesKia ForumCrypto.com, 10/01/23
3/11/2024Los AngelesKia ForumKia Forum, 1/7/24 & 1/8/24
3/13/2024Palm DesertAcrisure Arena1/11/2024
3/16/2024PhoenixFootprint Center7/22/2023
3/19/2024DenverBall Arena7/25/2023
3/24/2024DallasAmerican Airlines Center9/18/2023
3/25/2024DallasAmerican Airlines Center9/19/2023
3/28/2024HoustonToyota Center9/13/2023
3/29/2024HoustonToyota Center9/14/2023
4/1/2024AtlantaState Farm Arena9/5/2023
4/4/2024TampaAmalie Arena9/7/2023
4/6/2024MiamiKaseya Center9/9/2023
4/7/2024MiamiKaseya Center9/10/2023
4/14/2024AustinMoody Center9/21/2023
4/15/2024AustinMoody Center9/22/2023
4/20/2024Mexico CityPalacio de los Deportes1/25/2024
4/21/2024Mexico CityPalacio de los Deportes1/27/2024
4/23/2024Mexico CityPalacio de los Deportes1/28/2024
4/24/2024Mexico CityPalacio de los Deportes1/30/2024
CancelledTulsaBOK Center7/27/2023
CancelledNashvilleBridgestone Arena12/22/2023
CancelledSan FranciscoChase Center1/15/2024
CancelledLas VegasMGM Grand Garden Arena1/18/2024
CancelledPhoenixFootprint Center1/20/2024

PREVIOUSLY, July 10: Following her recent health scare, Madonna has canceled her summer and fall North American tour, with plans to reschedule the dates later.

Plans for the European leg of the tour remain in place for October.

The singer was set to celebrate four decades of her career with the “Celebration” tour beginning July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, with North American dates following throughout the summer and early fall in Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Cleveland, Atlanta and others.

On June 24, Madonna, according to manager Guy Oseary, “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

When Oseary made the initial statement following Madonna’s hospitalization, he said that plans for the tour were on “pause,” with details to come.

In an Instagram post today, Madonna clarified the plans, writing, “The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.” Dates for the rescheduled North American shows were not announced.

She also thanked fans for their “positive energy” and said she is “on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

See the entire message below.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she writes. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now,” she continues, “is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”

