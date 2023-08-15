Madonna Reschedules Postponed North American Tour Dates – Update

UPDATED, 10:29 AM: Madonna’s Celebration Tour is ready to get back into the groove.

After postponing her summer and fall tour amid a health scare, the Grammy-winning megaplatinum singer said today that the rescheduled dates on the jaunt’s North American leg will begin December 13 with three shows in Brooklyn — the first two of which remain on their scheduled dates with the third moved from August 27 at Madison Square Garden — followed by two in Washington, D.C.

There also are multiple concerts in Boston and Toronto and dozens of others including five nights at the Kia Forum near Los Angeles in early March, four of which had been set for Crypto.com Arena downtown.

After a four-night stand in Mexico City, she returns for U.S. dates in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco and Las Vegas before wrapping with two shows on April 14 and 15 in Austin. The European leg starts October 14 at the O2 in London and will culminate on December 6 with another show at the same venue.

Tickets purchased for the original shows will be honored for the reskedded ones, except in Los Angeles and New York, where new venues at being used.

Here is the tour’s revised schedule, along with the postponed dates:

New date City Venue Rescheduled From 12/13/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center Original date 12/14/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center Original date 12/16/2023 Brooklyn Barclays Center MSG, 8/27/2023 12/18/2023 Washington Capital One Arena Original date 12/19/2023 Washington Capital One Arena 9/2/2023 1/8/2024 Boston TD Garden 8/30/2023 1/9/2024 Boston TD Garden 8/31/2023 1/11/2024 Toronto Scotiabank Arena 8/13/2023 1/12/2024 Toronto Scotiabank Arena 8/14/2023 1/15/2024 Detroit Little Caesars Arena 8/5/2023 1/18/2024 Montreal Bell Centre 8/19/2023 1/20/2024 Montreal Bell Centre 8/20/2023 1/22/2024 New York Madison Square Garden Arena 8/23/2023 1/23/2024 New York Madison Square Garden Arena 8/24/2023 1/25/2024 Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023 1/29/2024 New York Madison Square Garden Arena 8/26/2023 2/1/2024 Chicago United Center 8/9/2023 2/2/2024 Chicago United Center 8/10/2023 2/5/2024 Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena 8/7/2023 2/8/2024 Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 8/2/2023 2/13/2024 Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center 7/30/2023 2/17/2024 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 7/18/2023 2/18/2024 Seattle Climate Pledge Arena 7/19/2023 2/21/2024 Vancouver Rogers Arena 7/15/2023 2/24/2024 Sacramento Golden 1 Center 1/13/2024 2/27/2024 San Francisco Chase Center 10/4/2023 2/28/2024 San Francisco Chase Center 10/5/2023 3/1/2024 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 10/7/2023 3/2/2024 Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 10/8/2024 3/4/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com, 9/27/23 3/5/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com, 9/28/23 3/7/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com, 9/30/23 3/9/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Crypto.com, 10/01/23 3/11/2024 Los Angeles Kia Forum Kia Forum, 1/7/24 & 1/8/24 3/13/2024 Palm Desert Acrisure Arena 1/11/2024 3/16/2024 Phoenix Footprint Center 7/22/2023 3/19/2024 Denver Ball Arena 7/25/2023 3/24/2024 Dallas American Airlines Center 9/18/2023 3/25/2024 Dallas American Airlines Center 9/19/2023 3/28/2024 Houston Toyota Center 9/13/2023 3/29/2024 Houston Toyota Center 9/14/2023 4/1/2024 Atlanta State Farm Arena 9/5/2023 4/4/2024 Tampa Amalie Arena 9/7/2023 4/6/2024 Miami Kaseya Center 9/9/2023 4/7/2024 Miami Kaseya Center 9/10/2023 4/14/2024 Austin Moody Center 9/21/2023 4/15/2024 Austin Moody Center 9/22/2023 4/20/2024 Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes 1/25/2024 4/21/2024 Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes 1/27/2024 4/23/2024 Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes 1/28/2024 4/24/2024 Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes 1/30/2024 Cancelled Tulsa BOK Center 7/27/2023 Cancelled Nashville Bridgestone Arena 12/22/2023 Cancelled San Francisco Chase Center 1/15/2024 Cancelled Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena 1/18/2024 Cancelled Phoenix Footprint Center 1/20/2024

PREVIOUSLY, July 10: Following her recent health scare, Madonna has canceled her summer and fall North American tour, with plans to reschedule the dates later.

Plans for the European leg of the tour remain in place for October.

The singer was set to celebrate four decades of her career with the “Celebration” tour beginning July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, with North American dates following throughout the summer and early fall in Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix, Denver, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Cleveland, Atlanta and others.

On June 24, Madonna, according to manager Guy Oseary, “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

When Oseary made the initial statement following Madonna’s hospitalization, he said that plans for the tour were on “pause,” with details to come.

In an Instagram post today, Madonna clarified the plans, writing, “The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.” Dates for the rescheduled North American shows were not announced.

She also thanked fans for their “positive energy” and said she is “on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

See the entire message below.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she writes. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now,” she continues, “is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”