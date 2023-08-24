‘Love Island’ UK Host Maya Jama To Front Peacock Spinoff Series

Maya Jama, who hosts the British version of Love Island, is heading to Fiji.

The presenter will host Love Island Games, the Peacock spinoff of the dating format. It brings her together with comedian Iain Stirling, who narrates the UK and U.S. versions of the show as well as this new extension.

Jama stepped in to host Love Island on ITV in its 9th season after Caroline Flack and Laura Whitmore.

Love Island Games, which launches on November 1, is the first spinoff of the format and sees fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia and beyond compete for a second shot at love.

The series will stream new episodes six days a week.

It is produced by ITV Entertainment and exec produced by David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Andy Cadman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Claudine Parish, Kate Amarnani, Sophie Bush, Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.