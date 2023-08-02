‘Love Island’ Sparks More Than 1,000 Complaints As ITV Looks To Refresh UK Reality Show Next Year

Love Island has been the subject of more than 1,000 complaints to UK media regulator Ofcom as ITV plans a makeover for the reality show in 2024.

Season 10 of the Maya Jama-fronted dating format bowed out on Monday night, but not before provoking the ire of viewers, who made their feelings known to Ofcom.

In figures published today, Ofcom revealed that Love Island‘s July 25 installment attracted 913 complaints. Fans of the show raised concerns about Mitchel Taylor’s treatment of Abi Moores, with some alleging that he bullied his fellow islander.

Contestant welfare has been a running theme of Love Island since it became a big hit with British viewers. Lifted Entertainment, the ITV Studios production company behind the show, has put in place comprehensive safeguarding standards for those taking part after a number of former contestants have died by suicide. Former host Caroline Flack also took her own life.

A further 219 complaints were made to Ofcom about Love Island: The Live Final after viewers took issue with the result. Sammy Root and Jess Harding were crowned winners of the season.

The complaints come as ITV is weighing up a refresh of the Love Island brand amid a ratings slump for a show that was once a headline-dominating phenomenon.

An “all-star” version is under discussion for January 2024, meaning popular contestants from the British, American, and Australian editions of the show could be brought together under one roof. The news was first reported by MailOnline on Monday.

The rethink could address the theory that ITV is cannibalizing Love Island‘s audience by broadcasting the reality series twice a year. ITV said: “Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITVX in 2024.”