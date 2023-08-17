Madeline Zima & Leonardo Nam Set For Thriller ‘Love Is The Monster’ Filming Under Interim Agreement; XYZ Boards Sales Ahead Of TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: Madeline Zima (Californication) and Leonardo Nam (Westworld) are currently in production in Canada on Love Is the Monster, a new thriller they’re leading for filmmaker Alex Noyer (Sound of Violence) that has landed a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement. Others set to star include Moe Jeudy-Lamour (Ted Lasso), Kimberly-Sue Murray (Trader), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Warrior Nun), Milla Puolakanaho (Omerta), Tatu Sinisalo (Sisu) and Sheila Mccarthy (Women Talking).

Written bv Noyer, Hannu Aukia and Blair Bathory, Love Is the Monster centers on a couple, Ana (Zima) and Justin (Nam) who, rocked by infidelity, attend an exclusive couples retreat in Finland, under the golden rays of the summer’s midnight sun. They join other couples from other parts of the world to experience the transformative teachings of the shaman and healer, Tiina, inspired by the ancient Finnish goddess of love and fertility, Lempo. But the idyllic setting soon takes a turn….

Drawing on the mythology of his native Finland, Noyer’s second feature comes on the heels of Sound of Violence, a horror-thriller starring Yellowjackets‘ Jasmin Savoy Brown which world premiered at SXSW in 2021. Noyer’s fellow producers on the pic are Laurence Gendron (A Wounded Fawn) and Hannu Aukia (Sound of Violence). XYZ Films is handling North American rights and will launch sales at TIFF, where they’re also premiering Atom Egoyan’s Seven Veils starring Amanda Seyfried.

Perhaps best known for starring opposite David Duchovny on Showtime’s Californication, Zima has most recently been seen on series like Doom Patrol, Hacks and In Treatment, as well as a number of indie features. Coming up next for release is the sci-fi thriller Subservience, in which she stars opposite Megan Fox.

Nam has been seen on HBO’s Westworld playing park employee Felix Lutz, and counts amongst his more recent credits shows like Star Trek: Lower Decks and Maggie. He also appeared in Marvel’s Werewolf by Night and will be seen coming up in Ava DuVernay’s Origin, which touches down in Venice next month.

Zima is represented by Affirmative Entertainment, Buchwald, and Ziffren Brittenham; Nam by More/Medavoy Management, A3 Artists Agency, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.