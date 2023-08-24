‘Love Is Blind: UK’ Sets Emma & Matt Willis As Hosts

Emma and Matt Willis have been tapped as hosts of the UK version of the popular Netflix dating series Love is Blind, set to launch in 2024.

Produced by Married at First Sight indie CPL Productions, a SevenOne Studios company, the British version will see singletons across the country, who want to be loved for who they are rather than what they look like, sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating.

Per the logline: Singles will talk to a host of potential love interests without the distractions from the outside world, with the hope of building a meaningful connection. Once cupid’s work is done, they will propose to their chosen partner and then lay their eyes on their fiancé/fiancée for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond.

“I’m so excited to be presenting the UK version of Love Is Blind with Emma, said Matt Willis. “We love the show! It’s been such a dream working together and fascinating to watch the process unfold. Experiencing this new project side by side has been really amazing and I can’t wait for people to come on this journey with us.”

Added Emma: “I love to play matchmaker with my friends and love LOVE so I am so excited to be co-hosting the first ever UK version of Love Is Blind. I’m intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part. Plus – you’re getting double Willis! I’ve loved going to work with Matt and we’re both obsessed with the show, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity!”

Series is executive produced by Nazleen Karim, Dermot Caulfield, Murray Boland. Edit Executive Producer is Nick Walker.

Produced by Kinetic Content, the U.S. version of Love is Blind has been hugely successful across three seasons and 40 episodes. The show has been renewed through Season 5. A Brazilian adaptation and Japanese adaptation have previously aired.