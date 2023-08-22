‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 & ‘After The Altar’ Catch-Up With Season 4 Stars Get Premiere Dates At Netflix

New episodes of Love Is Blind are on their way.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced a release date for both Love Is Blind: After the Altar as well as Season 5 of Love Is Blind. Before we meet the new contestants looking for love, we’ll get to check up on the Season 4 couples who we last saw during the live (well, sort of) reunion special in April.

After the Altar will debut on September 1, consisting of three 40-minute episodes. That will be followed by Love Is Blind Season 5 on September 22, when new singles from Houston will enter the pods with the hope of finding love.

Episodes will debut weekly through October 13. Here’s how they’ll be broken down:

Week 1 (Friday, September 22): Epsiodes 1-4

Week 2 (Friday, September 29): Episodes 5-7

Week 3 (Friday, October 6): Episodes 8-9

Week 4 (Friday, October 13): Episode 10 (weddings)

In addition, Netflix also released a teaser for the new season of After the Altar. As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration.

However, not everything is sunshine and roses. It looks like, while the couples are ready to celebrate how far they’ve come, some of the singles aren’t ready to move on. Namely, Paul and Micah, as well as Jackie and Marshall.

Watch the teaser below.

Love Is Blind and After the Altar are produced by Kinetic Content. Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Nieshia Crawford, Heather Crowe serve as executive producers.