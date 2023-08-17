12 L.A. Teams In Every Major Sport Band Together For Maui Relief

A dozen Los Angeles professional sports organizations are teaming up to donate $450,000 to help people affected by the wildfires in Maui, it was announced today.

The Angels, Angel City Football Club, Chargers, Clippers, Dodgers, Anaheim Ducks, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Kings, Lakers, Rams and Sparks have come together to support the American Red Cross relief efforts for those in need.

The Rams will use their preseason game Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium to help those affected by the wildfires. The team said money raised through both the sale and auction of custom-made “Malama Maui” shirts as well as the in-game 50/50 Raffle will support Red Cross efforts.

“Our thoughts are with those in need after the devastating wildfires swept through Hawaii,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are so grateful for partners like the Los Angeles Rams as we work together to provide comfort and hope for communities in the wake of these catastrophic wildfires.”

The number of Lahaina residents still unaccounted for is probably over 1,000, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday.

California and Hawaii, though separated by more than 2,000 miles, are connected through sports and a robust Hawaiian community that calls Southern California home. Many of Los Angeles’ teams have contributed to that relationship.

The Lakers held training camps in Hawaii for more than 25 years, have played multiple preseason games in Honolulu and had a Showtime reunion on Maui in 2022. The Rams played a preseason game in Hawaii in 2019. In 2022, the Dodgers opened a baseball and softball training academy in Waipahu.

The Chargers have played multiple preseason games in Hawaii, including in 1961 and 1976. During the LA Galaxy’s 2005 MLS Cup championship campaign, the club held a preseason training camp in Hawaii and competed in the Pan-Pacific Championship in Hawaii in 2008. For several seasons, the Angels had a Triple-A affiliate in Honolulu that produced several future Major Leaguers, including Angels Hall of Famer Bobby Knoop.

Those wishing to donate to the local Maui Community Foundation’s Maui Strong fun, can click here.

To support the American Red Cross’ Hawaii fire relief efforts, details can be found here.

City News Service contributed to this report.