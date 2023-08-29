London Film Festival Lineup: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Kitty Green & Christos Nikou To Play In Competition

New works by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Kitty Green, and Christos Nikou are among the titles that have been set to play in competition at the upcoming 67th edition of the British Film Institute’s (BFI) London Film Festival. Scroll down for the full list.

Eleven films will screen in the official competition, competing for the best film award. Another eleven titles will screen in the first feature competition, competing for the sutherland award. Eight titles will play in the documentary competition, with the winner taking the grierson award.

The winners of these four competitive awards will be chosen by LFF Awards Juries, the members of which the BFI said will be announced in the coming weeks. This year, LFF runs October 4—14 and marks festival head Kristy Matheson’s first edition in charge after she took the helm last year following the exit of Tricia Tuttle. Saltburn, the latest film from Promising Young Woman filmmaker Emerald Fennell, will open the fest, while the dystopian thriller The Kitchen, directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya for Netflix, will close proceedings.

“The films represented in each of these competitive strands offer audiences an exciting array of UK and global filmmaking voices and cinematic forms,” Matheson said of her first LFF Competition lineup. “We’re so proud to be showcasing each of these films and thank all the filmmaking teams in competition for sharing their films with us.”

The full list of competing films:

OFFICIAL COMPETITION

The 11 films screening in Official Competition are:

· BALTIMORE (Ireland-UK, dir-scr. Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor)

· DEAR JASSI (India, dir. Tarsem Singh Dhandwar)

· EUROPA (Austria-UK, dir-scr. Sudabeh Mortezai)

· EVIL DOES NOT EXIST (Japan, dir-scr. Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

· FINGERNAILS (USA, dir-scr. Christos Nikou)

· GASOLINE RAINBOW (USA, dir-scr. Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross)

· I AM SIRAT (India, dir. A collaboration between Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja)

· THE ROYAL HOTEL (Australia, dir-scr. Kitty Green)

· SELF PORTRAIT: 47 KM 2020 (China, dir. Zhang Mengqi)

· STARVE ACRE (UK, dir-scr. Daniel Kokotajlo)

· TOGETHER 99 (Sweden-Denmark, dir-scr. Lukas Moodysson)

The 2022 winner was Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage.

FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION

The 11 films screening in the First Feature Competition are:

· BLACK DOG (UK, dir-scr. George Jaques)

· EARTH MAMA (USA, dir-scr. Savanah Leaf)

· HOARD (UK, dir-scr. Luna Carmoon)

· IN CAMERA (UK, dir-scr. Naqqash Khalid)

· MAMBAR PIERRETTE (Belgium-Cameroon, dir-scr. Rosine Mbakam)

· PARADISE IS BURNING (Sweden-Italy-Denmark-Finland, dir-scr. Mika Gustafson)

· PENAL CORDILLERA (Chile-Brazil, dir-scr. Felipe Carmona)

· THE QUEEN OF MY DREAMS (Canada, dir-scr. Fawzia Mirza)

· SKY PEALS (UK, dir-scr. Moin Hussain)

· TIGER STRIPES (Malaysia-Taiwan-Singapore-FranceGermany-Netherlands-Indonesia-Qatar, dir-scr. Amanda Nell Eu)

· TUESDAY (UK-USA, dir-scr. Daina O. Pusić)

The 2022 winner was Manuela Martelli’s 1976.

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

The 8 films screening in the Documentary Competition this year are:

· BYE BYE TIBERIAS (France-Palestine-Belgium-Qatar, dir-scr. Lina Soualem)

· CELLULOID UNDERGROUND (UK-Iran, dir. Ehsan Khoshbakht)

· CHASING CHASING AMY (USA, dir. Sav Rodgers)

· A COMMON SEQUENCE (USA-Mexico, dir. Mary Helena Clark, Mike Gibisser)

· DANCING ON THE EDGE OF A VOLCANO (Germany-Lebanon, dir-scr. Cyril Aris)

· THE KLEZMER PROJECT (Austria-Argentina, dir-scr. Leandro Koch, Paloma Schachmann)

· QUEENDOM (France-USA, dir. Agniia Galdanova)

· THE TASTE OF MANGO (UK-USA, dir. Chloe Abrahams)

The 2022 winner was Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes.

SHORT FILM COMPETITION

The 10 films screening in the Short Film Competition are:

· THE ARCHIVE: QUEER NIGERIANS (UK, dir. Simisolaoluwa Akande)

· AREA BOY (UK, dir. Iggy London)

· BOAT PEOPLE (Canada, dir. Thao Lam, Kjell Boersma)

· ESSEX GIRLS (UK, dir. Yero Timi-Biu)

· THE GOOSE’S EXCUSE (Egypt-UK, dir. Mahdy Abo Bahat, Abdo Zin Eldin)

· KHABUR (Germany-Iran, dir. Nafis Fathollahzadeh)

· ONSET (UK-Poland, dir. Anna Engelhardt, Mark Cinkevich)

· THE SINGER (UK, dir. Cora Bissett)

· THE WALK (UK, dir. Michael Jobling)

· WELLS OF DESPAIR (Netherlands, dir. sata taas)

The 2022 winner was Yue Li’s I Have No Legs, and I Must Run.