‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer Breaks Viewership Records For Disney+ With 80 Million Online Views

The first trailer for the second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki, released Monday morning, has quickly hit a new milestone with it becoming the biggest online trailer debut ever for any series on Disney+ with 80 million views. The new season of Loki debuts on October 6. Season 1 remains Marvel Studios’ most watched series on Disney+.

In the trailer, Tom Hiddleston’s title character gets caught in some serious time-slipping and we see the debut of Ke Huy Quan’s new previously undisclosed character O.B. Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief and is facing some wild challenges with Owen Wilson reprising his Mobius role

Fan sentiment toward the trailer was extremely positive and Twitter/X opinionated conversation was almost 90% positive with fans specifically calling out their love for the first season and characters like Loki, Mobius and Sylvie.The first season of Loki, which debuted in 2021, was a hit with both fans and critics. The series was nominated for six Emmys.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice also star.

Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.