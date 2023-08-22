Logan Paul Says He Walked Out Of ‘Oppenheimer’: “It’s All Exposition. Nothing Happened”

Logan Paul’s initial review of Oppenheimer was not favorable to the Christopher Nolan film and had him walk out of the movie theater because it wasn’t as action-packed as he seemingly expected.

“I walked out of Oppenheimer,” he said on the latest episode of ImPaulsive. “I didn’t know what they were trying [to do]. ‘What are you doing?’ Everyone’s just talking. It’s just an hour and a half, 90 minutes, of talking, just talking, talking.”

Paul later said, “It’s all exposition. Nothing happened.” The YouTube and WWE star also said he had a similar initial reaction to Nolan’s other film Interstellar but would give it a second chance and now considers it one of his “top three favorite movies.”

In contrast to Paul, audiences have loved the film starring Cillian Murphy with an aggregate score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Not all Pauls think alike as Paul Schrader recently gave Oppenheimer a glowing review after watching it.

“OPPENHEIMER. The best, most important film of this century,” Schrader wrote on Facebook. “If you see one film in cinemas this year it should be Oppenheimer. I’m not a Nolan groupie but this one blows the doors off the hinges.”

Oppenheimer stars Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited as the “father of the atomic bomb.” The film is directed and written by Nolan and is based on “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Watch the entire episode of ImPaulsive in the video posted below.