Location Managers Guild Awards: ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ & ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Take Top Film Prizes; TV Winners Include ‘White Lotus’, ‘1923’ – Full List

'John Wick: Chapter 4' and 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

John Wick: Chapter 4 and All Quiet on the Western Front were the top winners tonight at the 10th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards, which were handed out tonight in Santa Monica.

TV winners recognized by the Location Managers Guild International included 1923, The White Lotus and The Last of Us. See the full list below.

The LMGI Awards honor international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative. The hardware was handed out at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage as the LMGI celebrated its 20th year.

Multiple Oscar winner Steven Spielberg received the LMGI’s Eva Monley Award, which is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the art and craft of filmmaking through their commitment to the use of real locations. His Oscar-winning collaborator, production designer Rick Carter, presented the award.

Taylor Hackford presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran Location Manager Dow Griffith (The Bourne Legacy, Jumanji), who was honored for his lifetime career of over 65 motion pictures whose locations span the globe.

Location scout Beth Tate (Twilight, Beverly Hills 90210) received this year’s Trailblazer Award. The Creative Coalition was honored with the Humanitarian Award for its dedication to utilizing Arts and Entertainment to promote social change.

Here are the winners of the 2023 Location Managers Guild International Awards:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

1923

D. Zachary Heine

Johan Van Der Walt

Joseph Formosa Randon

James Crowley

Eduard Klarenbeek

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

The Last of Us

Jason Nolan

Mohammad Qazzaz

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, MOW OR LIMITED SERIES

The White Lotus – Season 2

Piernicola Pinnola

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

Petr Růčka

Marek Řídel

Jan Ondrovčák

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

John Wick: Chapter 4

Simon Daniel

Pascal Ricuolt

Antonin Depardieu

Ghaith Al-kurdi

Daisei Susami

Morgan Roche

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

The Last of Us

The Alberta Film Commissions

Calgary Economic Development

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Icelandair Stopover “Easy to Stop, Hard to Leave”

Jón Ólafur Lindsay