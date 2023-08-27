Location Managers Guild Awards: ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ & ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Take Top Film Prizes; TV Winners Include ‘White Lotus’, ‘1923’ – Full List

John Wick: Chapter 4 and All Quiet on the Western Front were the top winners tonight at the 10th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards, which were handed out tonight in Santa Monica.
TV winners recognized by the Location Managers Guild International included 1923, The White Lotus and The Last of Us. See the full list below.
The LMGI Awards honor international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative. The hardware was handed out at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage as the LMGI celebrated its 20th year.
Multiple Oscar winner Steven Spielberg received the LMGI’s Eva Monley Award, which is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the art and craft of filmmaking through their commitment to the use of real locations. His Oscar-winning collaborator, production designer Rick Carter, presented the award.
Taylor Hackford presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran Location Manager Dow Griffith (The Bourne Legacy, Jumanji), who was honored for his lifetime career of over 65 motion pictures whose locations span the globe.
Location scout Beth Tate (Twilight, Beverly Hills 90210) received this year’s Trailblazer Award. The Creative Coalition was honored with the Humanitarian Award for its dedication to utilizing Arts and Entertainment to promote social change.
Here are the winners of the 2023 Location Managers Guild International Awards:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
1923
D. Zachary Heine
Johan Van Der Walt
Joseph Formosa Randon
James Crowley
Eduard Klarenbeek
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
The Last of Us
Jason Nolan
Mohammad Qazzaz
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, MOW OR LIMITED SERIES
The White Lotus – Season 2
Piernicola Pinnola
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Petr Růčka
Marek Řídel
Jan Ondrovčák
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
John Wick: Chapter 4
Simon Daniel
Pascal Ricuolt
Antonin Depardieu
Ghaith Al-kurdi
Daisei Susami
Morgan Roche
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
The Last of Us
The Alberta Film Commissions
Calgary Economic Development
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
Icelandair Stopover “Easy to Stop, Hard to Leave”
Jón Ólafur Lindsay
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.