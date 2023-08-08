Dominican Pic ‘Tres Balas’ About Spain’s First Official Hate Crime Dominates Locarno’s Open Door Awards

Dominican project Tres balas (Three Bullets) has dominated the awards handed out by Open Doors, Locarno Pro’s talent development program for artists from underrepresented communities.

The pic, directed by Génesis Valenzuela and produced by Wendy Espinal, picked up three awards, including a CHF 20,000 ($22,000) Open Doors cash grant alongside a €8,000 development grand handed out by France’s CNC.

Set in 1992, the project tells the true story of Dominican immigrant Lucrecia Pérez, who was brutally murdered by four neo-Nazis while living in Madrid. The attack was the first case of racism and xenophobia recognized by the Spanish State.

The projects synopsis reads: Through a visually enthralling journey intertwining colonial history, displacement, and criminal investigation, the director will delve into Lucrecia’s life as a way to explore the diaspora experience and dislocate the grand narrative of history- as she currently shares Lucrecia’s undocumented status. The present and the past connect, while fictional representation will emerge as a mechanism to help fill the gaps in the Afro-descendant memory of the Caribbean.

The biggest Open Doors cash prize of CHF 25’000 was picked up by Pantasma, a co-production between Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Honduras by filmmaker Gloria Carrión. The pic ic produced by Leonor Zúniga.

For the second of its three-year cycle, Open Doors this year focused on the region of Latin America and the Caribbean. A total of eight projects in development were selected for its coproduction platform, the Projects’ Hub, along with eight creative producers who participated in the program’s talent incubator, the Producers’ Lab.

The Projects’ Hub jury consisted of Madeline Robert, Manager of visions sud est; Artistic Director of Fribourg International Film Festival Thierry Jobin; Michel Plazanet, Deputy Director of International Affairs at CNC; Head of Projects at ARTE France Cinema Eva Pons; and Lasse Skagen, Head of Programming at the Films from the South Festival.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Open Doors Grant

A total of CHF 50’000 sponsored by visions sud est (with the support of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation), the City of Bellinzona, and the Open Doors initiative.

CHF 25’000 to Pantasma

Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Honduras

Directed by Gloria Carrión, produced by Leonor Zúniga

CHF 20’000 to Tres balas (Three Bullets)

Dominican Republic

Directed by Génesis Valenzuela, produced by Wendy Espinal

CHF 5’000 to Desidia

Bolivia, Chile

Directed by Leandro Grillo, produced by Alejandra Antequera

CNC Development Grant

EUR 8,000 for development provided by CNC – Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée

LOA. Mata a tus amos (LOA. Kill Your Masters)

Venezuela, Puerto Rico

Directed and produced by Carlos Zerpa

Prix ArteKino International

EUR 6,000 for development provided by ARTEKino.

Tres balas (Three Bullets)

Dominican Republic

Directed by Génesis Valenzuela, produced by Wendy Espinal

Sørfond Award

Participation in the project to the Sørfond pitching event in November including travel and accomodation.

Libertinas (Libertines)

El Salvador, Peru

Directed by Leslie Ortiz, produced by Adriana Morán

Rotterdam Lab Award

Provided by the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). One of the Producers’ Lab participants is offered the opportunity to take part in the next Rotterdam Lab, including accommodation covered by the International Film Festival Rotterdam along with a contribution to the travel costs by the Locarno Film Festival. Ivana Urízar

Cine Mío (Paraguay)

Open Doors – BR Lab Award

Participation at the project development workshop BR Lab in Sao Paulo in November with travel and accommodation covered, provided by BR Lab.

El último rey (Last of Kings)

Peru, Mexico, Germany

Directed by Victor Checa, produced by Jimena Ospina

Open Doors – World Cinema Fund Audience Strategy Award

The award provided by World Cinema Fund offers a specific program tailored and geared to closely follow the development of an audience engagement strategy, to a participant from a country in the ACP region and part of the Open Doors focus.

Tres balas (Three Bullets)

Dominican Republic

Directed by Génesis Valenzuela, produced by Wendy Espinal

Open Doors – OIF – ACP – EU Award

This collaboration provides a project or participant from an ACP country of the focus region with a consultancy for up to 18 months, script/treatment analysis, story editing, and polishing of the film dossier based on the specific needs of the awarded project. Provided by the Organisation Internationale Francophonie (OIF) and Initiative Film.

Raised by Goats

Jamaica

Directed by Gibrey Allen, produced by Nadean Rawlins

Open Doors – LEXIA Insights Award

This collaboration with experienced professionals will provide the awardee with research tools and methodologies to fine-tune the project’s pitch, script, dossier, mood board and teaser.

Via Láctea (Milky Way)

Costa Rica, Uruguay

Directed by Paz Fábrega, produced by Federico Moreira

Open Doors – Moulin d’Andé-CECI Award

Writing residency for the director of a first or second feature film project in development, with accommodation covered and a contrbution to travel costs, provided by the Moulin d’Andé-CECI and the Locarno Film Festival

Carlos Ormeño Palma, La Fiebre Films (Peru)