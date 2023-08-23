Local TV Reporter Proposes To Station’s Anchor In Front Of The Cameras

Love was in the airwaves this weekend, when Local 3 Chattanooga News reporter Riley Nagel popped the question to the station’s anchor and reporter Cornelia Nicholson.

Nicholson was reading promos to the camera when the station’s staff replaced the teleprompter copy with the story of her own engagement.

“Coming up we have the story of two young journalists who just happened to find love in the same industry,” the anchor read with a chuckle of recognition.

She continued quizzically, “Local 3’s Riley Nagel joins us in the studio with a special report?”

Cue the romantic piano music.

Nagel came out with flowers and offered a heartfelt expression of his love for Nicholson before getting down on one knee to pop the question. The anchor choked up and tried to wave the tears away before nodding her assent.

The duo met while working at the NBC affiliate in Billings, MT.