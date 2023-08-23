You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

How Akiva Goldsman Grounded ‘The Crowded Room’ In His Own Experience As A Survivor Of Childhood Sexual Abuse

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

How Akiva Goldsman Grounded 'The Crowded Room' In His Own Experience As A Survivor Of Childhood Sexual Abuse: The Deadline Q&A
Read the full story

Local TV Reporter Proposes To Station’s Anchor In Front Of The Cameras

Local 3 News anchor Cornelia Nicholson and reporter Riley Nagel Local 3 News

Love was in the airwaves this weekend, when Local 3 Chattanooga News reporter Riley Nagel popped the question to the station’s anchor and reporter Cornelia Nicholson.

Nicholson was reading promos to the camera when the station’s staff replaced the teleprompter copy with the story of her own engagement.

“Coming up we have the story of two young journalists who just happened to find love in the same industry,” the anchor read with a chuckle of recognition.

She continued quizzically, “Local 3’s Riley Nagel joins us in the studio with a special report?”

Cue the romantic piano music.

Nagel came out with flowers and offered a heartfelt expression of his love for Nicholson before getting down on one knee to pop the question. The anchor choked up and tried to wave the tears away before nodding her assent.

The duo met while working at the NBC affiliate in Billings, MT.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad