“Too Outrageous Not To Be Addressed”: Lizzo Responds To Sexual Harassment & Discrimination Allegations

Under-fire popstar Lizzo has responded to the numerous sexual harassment and discrimination allegations that have emerged over the past few days, and she has not held back, describing them as “too outrageous not to be addressed.”

In an Instagram post in the past hour, the Juice singer, real name Melissa Jefferson, described the allegations as “sensationalized and coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

She described the days since the allegations emerged as “gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhlmingly disappointing.” Read the full post below.

The popstar’s statement came after she was sued for assault, sexual harassment and discrimination by a trio of former touring dancers who worked on her Amazon Prime Video series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrrls, which dropped last year.

They said they were body-shamed, put through an “excruticating” audtion for their own jobs after they were accused of drinking on the clock, and held to prohibitive “soft hold” retainers.

More accusations have subsequently emerged, with Oscar nominee Sophia Nahli Allison saying yesterday on social media that she was “treated with such disrespect” by the four-time Grammy winner that it caused her to walk away from a project.