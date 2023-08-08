Lizzo-Headlined Made In America Music Festival Canceled Over Unspecified “Severe Circumstances”

Organizers of the Made in America Festival have canceled this year’s event, citing “severe circumstances outside of production control.” Among the scheduled headliners was Lizzo, who is facing a new lawsuit by three of her former touring dancers.

SZA and Lizzo were set to headline the show on September 2 and 3 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The bill also featured more than a dozen other acts including Miguel, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, Coco Jones and Paris Texas.

Although Lizzo is not mentioned in the cancellation announcement, the timing is interesting given the lawsuit filed a week ago that alleges assault, sexual harassment, discrimination and a “hostile work environment.” Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez claim that they were body-shamed, put through a self-described “excruciating” audition for their own jobs after they were accused of drinking on the clock and held to prohibitive “soft hold” retainers.

The suit names Lizzo as a defendant along with her Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. and Shirlene Quigley, the head of the performer’s dance team.

A day later, Oscar-nominated documentarian Sophia Nahli Allison went public with allegations that she was “treated with such disrespect” by Lizzo, causing her to walk away from a docu project about the four-time Grammy-winning singer and host of TV’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Jay-Z founded the festival in 2012. Here is the organizers’ full statement:

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.

“Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.

“We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024. All ticket holders will be refunded at original point of purchase.”