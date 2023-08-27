Little League World Series Championship Game: El Segundo Team Wins 6-5 Over Curacao On Walk-Off Home Run

An all-star team from El Segundo is the 2023 Little League World Series champions, taking the crown 6-5 from Curacao in dramatic fashion with a walk-off home run.

The championship aired on ABC.

On Monday, Needville, Texas knocked El Segundo into the elimination bracket with a 3-1 win. But El Segundo won three games in three days to climb back into contention for the U.S. Championship.

El Segundo was 18-2 in five tournaments. Its other loss was to the all-star team from the Sherman Oaks Little League, 4-3, in the opening game of the championship series of the Southern California State Tournament July 31. It won the rematch, 3-2, later that day.

This was the first time since 1994 a Los Angeles County team played in the U.S. Championship game. The all-star team from the Northridge Little League won the 1994 U.S. championship with a team including future USC and NFL quarterback Matt Cassel.

Los Angeles County teams have won the Little League World Series three times. The all-star team from the Granada Hills National Little League won in 1963 and teams from the Long Beach Little League won in 1992 and 1993.

City News Service contributed to this report.