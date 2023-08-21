‘Derry Girls’ Creator Lisa McGee Sets Next Channel 4 Project

Lisa McGee, the creator of triple-BAFTA-winner Derry Girls, has set her next project for Channel 4 and Hat Trick Productions.

McGee is penning comedy-thriller How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, which follows three old friends from the Northern Irish capital – Saoirse, Robyn and Dara. Now in their late-thirties, they lead very different lives, but when they receive an email informing them of the death of Greta, an old classmate they were once very close with, there’s clearly some unspoken, unfinished business. The trio’s subsequent adventure takes them on a journey across Ireland.

Lisa McGee

The show represents a rare collaboration between Channel 4’s comedy and drama departments and comes from storied UK indie Hat Trick Productions, the maker of Mastermind and Have I Got News For You. Derry Girl creatives Liz Lewin and Caroline Leddy are exec-ing.

“I’ve wanted to make a comedy thriller set in Northern Ireland for such a long time,” said McGee. “I cannot wait to share these flawed funny women with everyone.”

Channel 4 comedy boss Charlie Perkins said “we couldn’t be prouder that Channel 4 feels like this extraordinary show’s spiritual home.”

McGee’s Derry Girls is the pubcaster’s most popular comedy show in years. Spotlighting the lives of four teenage Northern Irish girls towards the end of The Troubles, it won critical acclaim for its hilarity combined with light-touch approach to serious topics. The comedy won three BAFTAs for its final season including one for McGee and one for Best Scripted Comedy.

McGee’s other credits include Channel 4 sitcom London Irish and Channel 5’s The Deceived, while she has written several plays.

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast was commissioned by Perkins. It will be executive produced by Leddy, Lewin and Hat Trick boss Jimmy Mulville. Casting will be announced in due course.